How China does startups

January 12, 2021 | 9:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m. EST | Online

A live China Corner Office Podcast with Microsoft CEO, James Chou  

Are you interested in the startup scene in China? How the trade-war and U.S.-China tensions are affecting technology advancement? How China is leading in key sectors like fintech and AI? If so, then join Christopher Marquis, Cornell professor and host of the China Corner Office Podcast, for a live recording featuring guest James Chou, Managing Director and CEO of Microsoft for Startups North Asia, and Chair of Technology and Innovation Committee of American Chamber of Commerce Shanghai.  On January 12, they will sit down to discuss these topics and more from James’ two decades of experience as an executive at Microsoft and as a serial entrepreneur.

Christopher Marquis

Host

Christopher Marquis

Chris Marquis is the Samuel C. Johnson Professor in Sustainable Global Enterprise and Professor of Management at the Cornell University Johnson College of Business. Prior to joining Cornell, he worked for 10 years at Harvard Business School and has held visiting professorships at Harvard Kennedy School, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Peking University, Fudan University, and Shanghai Jiaotong University. Marquis’ current teaching and research examines how the interaction between corporations, governments and civil society lead to socially and environmentally beneficial outcomes, with a particular focus on China. He received a PhD in sociology and business administration from the University of Michigan.

James Chou

Speaker

James Chou

is the Managing Director and CEO of Microsoft for Startups North Asia, Chair of Technology and Innovation Committee of American Chamber of Commerce Shanghai. Within Microsoft, he leads the effort to scale-up some of the best and most innovative startups in China, Japan, and Korea by providing them unprecedented access to top Microsoft partners and customers and venture capitalists.   The total valuation of Microsoft for Startups portfolio has exceeded $30 Billion. He is a frequent speaker on corporate open innovation and China startups, also an advisor to several VC funds, a mentor to several leading Fortune 500 companies’ corporate accelerators in China. He has over 20 years of experience in TMT space in China and Silicon Valley, US. Before Microsoft, he was a serial entrepreneur and served senior management positions at UTStarcom, Hewlett Packard, and NEC.

