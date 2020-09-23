fbpx

By the time this online conference happens, one week will have passed since the election and the fate of the world’s next four years will have been sealed.

What will the results mean for China? What will they mean for the U.S.?

This year’s NEXTChina will gather some of the world’s leading experts on all things China to discuss how the U.S. presidential election results will reshape the next four years of geopolitics and business.

NEXTChina is proudly in partnership with The US-China Business Council. A private, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization of over 200 American companies that do business with China.

Schedule Of Events

All times are in EST (Eastern Standard Time)
If you are not in EST please click here to calculate your time zone

November 11th

The Next 4 Years of Geopolitics

November 12th

The Next 4 Years of Business

11:00 AM

Opening Keynote by Craig Allen, President of the US-China Business Council

11:15 AM - Panel

The Next 4 Years of U.S.-China Relations

12:10 PM - Fireside Chat

 The New Tech Cold War

12:45 PM - Panel

The Environment: Collaboration or Confrontation?

1:40 PM - Podcast

A Sinica Live Podcast 

2:15 PM

Closing Keynote by Governor Jerry Brown

November 12th

The Next 4 Years of Business

11:00 AM

Opening Keynote by Bill Ford, CEO of General Atlantic

11:15 AM - Panel

Innovations In Digital Finance and How They Will Change the New World Order

12:10 PM - Panel

China’s Investments Into the Global South

1:05 PM - Panel

The Cross Border Investment Bubble Has Popped. What is Next in U.S. – China/Global Investment? 

2:00 PM

Closing Remarks

NEXTChina Speakers

*All speakers shown are confirmed

Craig Allen

Craig Allen

Keynote Speaker

President, US-China Business Council                   

Click here for full bio

Gov. Jerry Brown

Gov. Jerry Brown

Keynote Speaker

Former Gov. of California and Chair of California-China Climate Institute

Click here for full bio

Bill Ford

Bill Ford

Keynote Speaker

CEO of General Atlantic and Board Member at Bytedance 

Click here for full bio

Jane Sun

Jane Sun

Cross Border Panel

CEO of Trip.com formerly Ctrip.                                                                          

Click here for full bio

Gary Rieschel

Gary Rieschel

Digital Finance Panel

Founding Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners

Click here for full bio

Joseph Zeng

Joseph Zeng

Cross Border Panel

Partner and CEO, Greenwoods Asset Management HKL Ltd

Click here for full bio

Lili Zheng

Lili Zheng

Cross Border Panel

Deputy Managing Partner, Deloitte US Chinese Services Group

Click here for full bio

Joe Guastella

Joe Guastella

Digital Finance Panel

Principal and Managing Partner, Deloitte US Chinese Services Group

Click here for full bio

Kaiser Kuo

Kaiser Kuo

Emcee

Sinica Podcast Founder and SupChina Editor at Large

Click here for full bio

Jingkan Gu

Jingkan Gu

Digital Finance Panel

Executive Director of Shanda’s Financial Services Investments

Click here for full bio

Susan Thornton

Susan Thornton

Next 4 Years Panel

Former American diplomat in East Asian and Pacific Affairs

Click here for full bio

Yasheng Huang

Yasheng Huang

Next 4 Years Panel

Founder of the China and India Lab at the MIT Sloan School of Management

Click here for full bio

Evan Feigenbaum

Evan Feigenbaum

Next 4 Years Panel

Vice President at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Click here for full bio

Yuen Yuen Ang

Yuen Yuen Ang

Next 4 Years Panel

Political scientist and China expert at the University of Michigan

Click here for full bio

James Green

James Green

Next 4 Years Panel

Senior Research Fellow for Georgetown’s Initiative for US-China Dialogue

Click here for full bio

Samm Sacks

Samm Sacks

Tech Cold War Panel

Cybersecurity Policy and China Digital Economy Fellow at New America

Click here for full bio

Paul Triolo

Paul Triolo

Tech Cold War Panel

Head, Global Tech Policy at Eurasia Group                    

Click here for full bio

James McGregor

James McGregor

Tech Cold War Panel

Author and Greater China Chairman for APCO Worldwide

Click here for full bio

Graham Webster

Graham Webster

Tech Cold War Panel

Editor at DigiChina project at the Standford’s Cyber Policy Center

Click here for full bio

David Sandalow

David Sandalow

Climate Change Panel

Fellow at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University 

Click here for full bio

Zhuli Hess

Zhuli Hess

Climate Change Panel

Director of Global Strategy for EDF’s China Program

Click here for full bio

Alex Wang

Alex Wang

Climate Change Panel

Environmental governance and the law and politics of China expert at UCLA

Click here for full bio

Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn

Emcee

Sinica Podcast Co-Host and SupChina Editor in Chief

Click here for full bio

Judith Shapiro

Judith Shapiro

Sinica Podcast

School of International Service at American University

Click here for full bio

Yifei Li

Yifei Li

Sinica Podcast

Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies at NYU

Click here for full bio

Kelly Sims Gallagher

Kelly Sims Gallagher

Climate Change Panel

Professor of Energy and Environmental Policy at Tufts University

Click here for full bio

Aubrey Hruby

Aubrey Hruby

Global South Panel

Co-Founder of Insider and an investor in African start-ups

Click here for full bio

Parsifal D’Sola Alvarado

Parsifal D’Sola Alvarado

Global South Panel

Executive Director of the Andrés Bello Foundation.                  

Click here for full bio

NEXTChina Sponsors

Deloitte

Providing industry-leading audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands

 

Pillsbury

Pillsbury Law’s China team combines local knowledge, global perspective and industry experience.

 

