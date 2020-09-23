Jane Jie Sun is the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Trip.com Group Limited, the largest travel company in China and Asia, and the second largest in the world. She first joined the company as the Chief Financial Officer in 2005, later serving as the Chief Operating Officer and the Co-President, before moving into the CEO role in 2016.

In the years since Ms. Sun joined, Trip.com Group has experienced a significant increase in its market capitalization, growing from about $1 billion to $20 billion, and has continued to rapidly expand its global footprint. Founded in 1999 with the mission of bringing the best travel experience to travelers, the company effectively adapted to the rise of mobile Internet, growing from a small tech company into a one-stop-shop for travel services for 400 million users worldwide. The company also has a firm belief in the ability for tourism to promote understanding and exchange, and to advance peaceful development. Ms. Sun led Trip.com Group’s expansion of its global presence by investing in the British travel search company, Skyscanner, and India’s largest online travel company, MakeMyTrip. The company also launched its own international brand Trip.com to serve customers from all over the world. As the only female CEO in China’s high-tech industry, Ms. Sun proactively advocates gender equality, and has made it her mission to empower women to achieve balance and success in both their career and family lives. For example, Trip.com Group is the first company in China to offer oocyte cryopreservation as an employee benefit. Other female friendly policies include birth gifts and commuter benefits for pregnant workers. At Trip.com Group, female employees represent over half of the total workforce and a third of senior management.

Ms. Sun is well respected for her extensive experience in operating and managing online travel businesses, mergers and acquisitions, and financial reporting and operations, having received numerous accolades for her work in the industry. She is an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Executive Board member, a JPMorgan Asian Advisory Board member, Vice Chair of the World Travel & Tourism Council, member of the Vice-Chancellor’s Circle of Oxford University, member of the President’s Advisory Council for Public Health of Brown University, Co-Chair of the Development Advisory Board of University of Michigan and Shanghai Jiao Tong University Joint Institute, and a Board member and Business Leaders Group committee member of Business China established by Singapore’s Founding Prime Minister Mr. Lee Kuan Yew. In 2019, she was awarded an Asia Society Asia Game Changer Award and joined as a member of the Asia Society Board of Trustee. Forbes named her one of the Emergent 25 Asia’s Latest Star Businesswomen in 2018, and one of the Most Influential and Outstanding Businesswomen in China in 2017. She was also one of Fortune’s Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Business, and one of FastCompany’s Most Creative People in Business in 2017. During her tenure at Trip.com Group, she also won the Institutional Investor Awards for the Best CEO and the Best CFO. She also serves on the board of directors of TripAdvisor, Inc, MakeMyTrip Limited, iQIYI, Inc, and TAL Education Group.

Before joining Trip.com Group, Ms. Sun was head of the SEC and External Reporting Division of Applied Materials, Inc. since 1997. Prior to that, she was an audit manager at KPMG LLP in Silicon Valley, California. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a State of California Certified Public Accountant. Ms. Sun earned her Bachelor’s degree from the business school of the University of Florida, and graduated with high distinction. She also attended Peking University Law School, where she obtained her LLM degree.