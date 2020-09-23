By the time this online conference happens, one week will have passed since the election and the fate of the world’s next four years will have been sealed.
What will the results mean for China? What will they mean for the U.S.?
DON'T MISS OUT!
Tickets are on sale now
NEXTChina is proudly in partnership with The US-China Business Council. A private, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization of over 200 American companies that do business with China.
Schedule Of Events
All times are in EST (Eastern Standard Time)
If you are not in EST please click here to calculate your time zone
November 11th
The Next 4 Years of Geopolitics
November 12th
The Next 4 Years of Business
11:00 AM
Opening Keynote by Craig Allen, President of the US-China Business Council
11:15 AM - Panel
The Next 4 Years of U.S.-China Relations
12:10 PM - Fireside Chat
The New Tech Cold War
12:45 PM - Panel
The Environment: Collaboration or Confrontation?
1:40 PM - Podcast
A Sinica Live Podcast
2:15 PM
Closing Keynote by Governor Jerry Brown
November 12th
The Next 4 Years of Business
11:00 AM
Opening Keynote by Bill Ford, CEO of General Atlantic
11:15 AM - Panel
Innovations In Digital Finance and How They Will Change the New World Order
12:10 PM - Panel
China’s Investments Into the Global South
1:05 PM - Panel
The Cross Border Investment Bubble Has Popped. What is Next in U.S. – China/Global Investment?
2:00 PM
Closing Remarks
NEXTChina Speakers
*All speakers shown are confirmed
Craig Allen
Keynote Speaker
President, US-China Business Council
Click here for full bio
Gov. Jerry Brown
Keynote Speaker
Former Gov. of California and Chair of California-China Climate Institute
Click here for full bio
Bill Ford
Keynote Speaker
CEO of General Atlantic and Board Member at Bytedance
Click here for full bio
Jane Sun
Cross Border Panel
CEO of Trip.com formerly Ctrip.
Click here for full bio
Gary Rieschel
Digital Finance Panel
Founding Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners
Click here for full bio
Joseph Zeng
Cross Border Panel
Partner and CEO, Greenwoods Asset Management HKL Ltd
Click here for full bio
Lili Zheng
Cross Border Panel
Deputy Managing Partner, Deloitte US Chinese Services Group
Click here for full bio
Joe Guastella
Digital Finance Panel
Principal and Managing Partner, Deloitte US Chinese Services Group
Click here for full bio
Kaiser Kuo
Emcee
Sinica Podcast Founder and SupChina Editor at Large
Click here for full bio
Jingkan Gu
Digital Finance Panel
Click here for full bio
Susan Thornton
Next 4 Years Panel
Former American diplomat in East Asian and Pacific Affairs
Click here for full bio
Yasheng Huang
Next 4 Years Panel
Founder of the China and India Lab at the MIT Sloan School of Management
Click here for full bio
Evan Feigenbaum
Next 4 Years Panel
Vice President at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Click here for full bio
Yuen Yuen Ang
Next 4 Years Panel
Political scientist and China expert at the University of Michigan
Click here for full bio
James Green
Next 4 Years Panel
Senior Research Fellow for Georgetown’s Initiative for US-China Dialogue
Click here for full bio
Samm Sacks
Tech Cold War Panel
Cybersecurity Policy and China Digital Economy Fellow at New America
Click here for full bio
Paul Triolo
Tech Cold War Panel
Head, Global Tech Policy at Eurasia Group
Click here for full bio
James McGregor
Tech Cold War Panel
Author and Greater China Chairman for APCO Worldwide
Click here for full bio
Graham Webster
Tech Cold War Panel
Editor at DigiChina project at the Standford’s Cyber Policy Center
Click here for full bio
David Sandalow
Climate Change Panel
Fellow at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University
Click here for full bio
Zhuli Hess
Climate Change Panel
Director of Global Strategy for EDF’s China Program
Click here for full bio
Alex Wang
Climate Change Panel
Environmental governance and the law and politics of China expert at UCLA
Click here for full bio
Jeremy Goldkorn
Emcee
Sinica Podcast Co-Host and SupChina Editor in Chief
Click here for full bio
Judith Shapiro
Sinica Podcast
School of International Service at American University
Click here for full bio
Yifei Li
Sinica Podcast
Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies at NYU
Click here for full bio
Kelly Sims Gallagher
Climate Change Panel
Professor of Energy and Environmental Policy at Tufts University
Click here for full bio
Aubrey Hruby
Global South Panel
Co-Founder of Insider and an investor in African start-ups
Click here for full bio
Parsifal D’Sola Alvarado
Global South Panel
Executive Director of the Andrés Bello Foundation.
Click here for full bio
NEXTChina Sponsors
Deloitte
Providing industry-leading audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands
Pillsbury
Pillsbury Law’s China team combines local knowledge, global perspective and industry experience.
NEXTChina Sponsors
Deloitte
Providing industry-leading audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands
Pillsbury
Pillsbury Law’s China team combines local knowledge, global perspective and industry experience.
BUY TICKETS
Free for SupChina ACCESS members
Email events@supchina.com for a promo code or become an ACCESS member here for just $88
November 11th Only
This ticket includes all panels focused
on how the U.S. elections will affect
political relations with China
$50
November 12th Only
This ticket includes all panels focused
on how the U.S. elections will affect
business relations with China
$75
Both Days of NEXTChina
This ticket includes all panels and
programming of NEXTChina 2020
$100
SupChina Partners
Thanks to our SupChina Partners