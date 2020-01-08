fbpx
Register to Attend

SUPCHINA WOMEN’S CONFERENCE 2020

Sept. 9-10

An Online Event 

The SupChina Women’s Conference brings together thought leaders and visionaries for an open dialogue about the continuing empowerment of women in Chinese industry, technology, culture and politics —  and how they will continue to transform China’s impact on the world in the new decade.

Register To Attend

With 51 self-made women billionaires, China has produced 57% of the world’s total females worth over 1 billion dollars.
– Hurun Report

ATTEND AND LEARN:

  • Be inspired by top businesswomen working in or with China and hear the latest trends coming out of their industries.
  • Engage in exclusive networking with business leaders hailing from all over the world
  • Honor two world-class businesswomen who have reshaped the U.S.-China business community through cultural impact: Yang Lan, the “Oprah Winfrey of China” and CEO of Sun Media; and Janet Yang, a Golden Globe- and Emmy Award-winning Hollywood producer of Joy Luck Club and advisor to Crazy Rich Asians, and the first Asian or Asian woman Governor-At-Large of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
  • Explore how you can rise to the top of the China business community!

With 51 self-made women billionaires, China has produced 57% of the world’s total females worth over 1 billion dollars.
– Hurun Report

ATTEND AND LEARN:

  • Be inspired by top businesswomen working in or with China and hear the latest trends coming out of their industries.
  • Engage in exclusive networking with business leaders hailing from all over the world
  • Honor two world-class businesswomen who have reshaped the U.S.-China business community through cultural impact: Yang Lan, the “Oprah Winfrey of China” and CEO of Sun Media; and Janet Yang, a Golden Globe- and Emmy Award-winning Hollywood producer of Joy Luck Club and advisor to Crazy Rich Asians, and the first Asian or Asian woman Governor-At-Large of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
  • Explore how you can rise to the top of the China business community!

SPEAKERS

Click on the speaker to see their bio.

LAN

YANG

Chairperson,
Sun Media Group
SupChina HONOREE 2020

JANET

YANG

Award-Winning
Hollywood Producer
SupChina HONOREE 2020

PAULINE

BROWN

Former Chairman,
 LVMH
Author 

AMY

CHUA

Yale Professor and Author of Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother

STELLA

LI

President,
BYD Motors

JOLYNE

CARUSO

Divisional Vice Chairman, Global Wealth Management,
UHNW at UBS

INGRID

YIN

Co-Founder, Mg. Partner/PMMayTech Global Inv.
2018 SupChina Rising Star Award Winner

SUSAN

SHIRK

Chair,
The 21st
Century China Center

VIRGINIA

TAN

Founding Partner,
Teja Ventures –
Co-Founder, She Loves Tech

CATHERINE

ZHU

Managing Partner,
Egon Zehnder

ROSEANN

LAKE

Correspondent for The
Economist, Author

RUTH

JIN ESQ.

Founder and Partner,
Jin & Koppell

DEBORAH

LEHR

Vice Chairman and Executive Director,
Paulson Institute

LESLEY

MA

VP & CIO, NSF International, Former
Global CIO,
GM-Cadillac

FAN

DAI

Executive Director,
CCCI – Gov. Jerry Brown’s
Climate Institute

MARY

NICHOLS

Chair,
California Air Resources Board

LU

ZHANG

CEO,
Fusion Fund – Winner
of Forbes 30 Under 30

INES

GAFSI

Co-Founder,
Female Entrepreneurs Worldwide

SHIRLEY

WANG

Founder and CEO,
Plastpro Inc.

LENORA

CHU

American Journalist and Writer,
Author of the award-winning Little Soldiers

LINDA

KRUEGER

Senior Policy Advisor,
The Nature Conservancy

ANNA

WONG

Founder CEO,
FEW – Female
Entrepreneurs Worldwide

ANLA

CHENG

Founder and CEO of SupChina

JUDY

SPALTHOFF

Managing Director,
Head of Family Advisory and Philanthropy Services
UBS 

JENNIFER

JORDAN MCCALL

Partner,
Pillsbury

SPEAKERS

YANG

LAN

Chairperson,
Sun Media Group
SupChina HONOREE 2020

JANET

YANG

Award-Winning
Hollywood Producer
SupChina HONOREE 2020

PAULINE

BROWN

Former Chairman, 
LVMH North America 
Author 

AMY

CHUA

Yale Professor
and Author

STELLA

LI

President,
BYD Motors

JOLYNE

CARUSO

Vice Chairman,
UBS

SUSAN

SHIRK

Chair,
The 21st Century China Center

Load More

VIRGINIA

TAN

Founding Partner,
Teja Ventures – Co-Founder, She Loves Tech

CATHERINE

ZHU

Managing Partner,
Egon Zehnder

ROSEANN

LAKE

Correspondent for The Economist,
Author

RUTH

JIN ESQ.

Partner and Founder,
Jin & Koppell

LESLEY

MA

VP & CIO, NSF International,
Former Global CIO, GM-Cadillac

FAN

DAI

Executive Director,
Gov. Jerry Brown’s Climate Institute

DEBORAH

LEHR

Vice Chairman and Executive Director,
Paulson Institute

LU

ZHANG

CEO,
Fusion Fund and Winner
of Forbes 30 Under 30

INES

GAFSI

Co-Founder,
Female Entrepreneurs Worldwide

SHIRLEY

WANG

Founder and CEO,
Plastpro Inc.

LENORA

CHU

American Journalist and Writer,
Author of the award-winning Little Soldiers

LINDA

KRUEGER

Senior Policy Advisor,
The Nature Conservancy

MARY

NICHOLS

Chair,
California Air Resources Board

ANNA

WONG

Founder CEO,
Female Entrepreneurs Worldwide

ANLA

CHENG

Founder and CEO of SupChina

INGRID

YIN

Co-Founder, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager,
MayTech Global Investments

JUDY

SPALTHOFF

Managing Director,
Head of Family Advisory and Philanthropy Services
UBS 

JENNIFER

JORDAN MCCALL

Partner,
Pillsbury

AGENDA

SEPT 9 DIGITAL CONFERNCE

9:00 AM

Opening Remarks 
9:05 AM

Technology and VC Panel

Moderator:
Catherine Zhu – Managing Partner, Egon Zehnder
Speakers:
Ruth Jin Esq. – Partner and Founder, Jin & Koppell
Virginia Tan – Founding Partner, Teja Ventures and Founder, She Loves Tech
Lu Zhang – CEO, Fusion Fund and Winner
of Forbes 30 Under 30
9:50 AM

Family Office and Wealth Management Panel

Moderator:
Jolyne Caruso – Vice Chairman, UBS
Speakers:
Jennifer Jordan – Co-leader of the Private Wealth practice, Pillsbury
Judy Spalthoff – Head of Family Advisory and Philanthropy Services Americas, UBS
Shirley Wang – Founder and CEO, Plastpro Inc.
Amy Zhang – Executive VP, Alger – Top Women in Asset Mgmt Award Winner
10:35 AM

Fireside Chat

Speakers:
Amy Chua – Yale Professor and Author
Pauline Brown – Former Chairman of LVMH
11:15 AM

Sinica Live Podcast

Speakers:
Jeremy Goldkorn – SupChina Editor in Chief and Sinica Podcast Co-Host
Kaiser Kuo – Sinica Podcast Founder and Co-Host and SupChina Editor at Large
Susan Shirk – Research Professor and Chair, 21st Century China Center School of Global Policy and Strategy UC-San Diego
11:55 AM

Closing Remarks 

SEPT 10 DIGITAL GALA

Dress code: Festive

5:00 PM

Opening Remarks

Mary Nichols – Chair, California Air Resources Board
Introduced by Anla Cheng
5:05 PM

Environment and Climate Change Panel

Speakers:
Linda Krueger – The Nature Conservancy
Fan Dai – Executive Director, Gov. Jerry Brown’s Climate Institute
Deborah Lehr – Vice Chairman, Exec Director, Paulson Institute
Lesley Ma -VP & CIO, NSF International, Former Global CIO, GM-Cadillac

 

5:50 PM

Presentation of outstanding women-focused organizations

Introduction to FEW:
Female Entrepreneurs Worldwide: Anna Wong and Ines Gafsi, Co-CEO
Women’s Climate Initiative Launch:
by Mary Nichols – Chair, California Air Resources Board
6:10 PM

Announcement of this year’s Rising Star award winners
6:30 PM

Presentation of Honorees

Honorees:
Yang Lan – “The Oprah Winfrey” of China and CEO, Sun Media
Janet Yang – Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning Hollywood producer of Joy Luck Club and advisor to Crazy Rich Asians
7:00 PM

Cocktail Reception

Attendees will be able to join our speakers in smaller breakout sessions and chat with them in small groups. 
7:50 PM

Closing Remarks

RISING STAR AWARDS

We are currently seeking nominations for: 
One next-gen Female Rising Star in the for-profit sector
One next-gen Female Rising Star in the nonprofit sector

Info:

    • Submit your nominations to events@supchina.com by the deadline August 1st.
    • please provide your nominee’s name, email, and why you think they deserve the award. 
    • Winners will be announced and honored at the gala dinner portion of the 2020 Women’s Conference.
    • Winners will receive free entry to the conference, an opportunity to share their mission/brand with the audience, and an optic crystal glass award by Tiffany & Co.

Criteria:

      • Female professionals with an extraordinary and outstanding proven career record.
      • In the early to middle stages of their career.
      • Professional achievements involving China and the U.S.
      • No restrictions on the type of work or profession, but we are particularly interested in entrepreneurs and self-starters.
      • Preferable to have candidates who can attend the Sept 10th virtual Cocktail Gala.

    Help us honor the next generation
    of outstanding women leaders with ties to China by nominating a Rising Star 

    2020 Rising Star Award Judges

    WEI SUN CHRISTIANSON
    CEO China, Morgan Stanley 

    YANG LAN
    Chairperson,
    Sun Media
    Group

    MERIT JANOW
    Dean,
    SIPA, Columbia University

    ALONDRA NELSON
    President,
    Social Science Research Council

    AMY ZHANG
    Executive Vice President,
    Alger

         Past Rising Star Award Winners

             2018 Award Winners

                     2019 Award Winners

    CINDY MI
    Founder and CEO, VIPKid

    YINGRID YIN
    Co-Founder,
    MayTech Global

    CARRIE YU
    Co-founder,
    THE BULK HOUSE

    RUI MA
    Creator and Host,
    TechBuzz China

    RISING STAR AWARDS

    Help us honor the next generation
    of outstanding women leaders with ties to China by nominating a Rising Star

    We are currently seeking nominations for: 
    One next-gen Female Rising Star in the for-profit sector
    One next-gen Female Rising Star in the nonprofit sector

    How To Nominate:

      • Submit your entries to events@supchina.com by the deadline August 1st.
      • Winners will be announced and honored at the gala dinner portion of the 2020 Women’s Conference.
      • Winners will receive free entry to the conference, an opportunity to share their mission/brand with the audience, and an optic crystal glass award by Tiffany & Co.

    Criteria:

        • Female professionals with an extraordinary and outstanding proven career record.
        • In the early to middle stages of their career.
        • Professional achievements involving China and the U.S.
        • No restrictions on the type of work or profession, but we are particularly interested in entrepreneurs and self-starters.
        • Preferable to have candidates who can attend the Sept 10 Women’s Conference.      

      SupChina 2020 Rising Star Judges

      WEI SUN CHRISTIANSON
      CEO China,
      Morgan Stanley 

      YANG LAN
      Chairperson,
      Sun Media Group

      MERIT JANOW
      Dean,
      SIPA, Columbia University

      ALONDRA NELSON
      President,
      Social Science Research Council 

      AMY ZHANG
      Executive Vice President,
      Alger

      SupChina 2020 Rising Star Judges

      2018 Award Winners

      CINDY MI
      Founder and CEO,
      VIPKid 

      YINGRID YIN
      Co-Founder,
      MayTech Global

      2019 Award Winners

      CARRIE YU
      Co-founder,
      THE BULK HOUSE

      RUI MA
      Creator and Host,
      TechBuzz China  

      SPONSORS

      This event is made possible by the generous support of the following corporate sponsors.

      GOLD SPONSORS

      BECOME A SPONSOR

       

      SupChina events bring together a “who’s who” of Chinese-Western relations. Interested in partnering with us to sponsor the SupChina Women’s Conference 2020, or a future event? Email alex@supchina.com.

      BRONZE SPONSORS

      CONTRIBUTING SPONSORS

      TABLE SPONSORS

      PAST SPONSORS

      PARTNERS

      Special thanks to all of our partnering organizations that help us move forward the mission of learning about all things China. 

      BUY TICKETS

      Conference Only

      Buy before August 11th, 2020
      to save $20 on your registration.

      Early Bird $30

      Full Price $50

      REGISTER TO ATTEND

      Conference and Gala

      Buy before August 11th, 2020
      to save $200 on your registration.

      Early Bird $300

      Full Price $500

      *If you would like to inquire about purchasing a full table for the conference please contact alex@supchina.com

      REGISTER TO ATTEND

      SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace..