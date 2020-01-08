SUPCHINA WOMEN’S CONFERENCE 2020
Sept. 9-10
An Online Event
The SupChina Women’s Conference brings together thought leaders and visionaries for an open dialogue about the continuing empowerment of women in Chinese industry, technology, culture and politics — and how they will continue to transform China’s impact on the world in the new decade.
With 51 self-made women billionaires, China has produced 57% of the world’s total females worth over 1 billion dollars.
– Hurun Report
ATTEND AND LEARN:
- Be inspired by top businesswomen working in or with China and hear the latest trends coming out of their industries.
- Engage in exclusive networking with business leaders hailing from all over the world
- Honor two world-class businesswomen who have reshaped the U.S.-China business community through cultural impact: Yang Lan, the “Oprah Winfrey of China” and CEO of Sun Media; and Janet Yang, a Golden Globe- and Emmy Award-winning Hollywood producer of Joy Luck Club and advisor to Crazy Rich Asians, and the first Asian or Asian woman Governor-At-Large of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
- Explore how you can rise to the top of the China business community!
SPEAKERS
Click on the speaker to see their bio.
LAN
YANG
Chairperson,
Sun Media Group
SupChina HONOREE 2020
JANET
YANG
Award-Winning
Hollywood Producer
SupChina HONOREE 2020
PAULINE
BROWN
Former Chairman,
LVMH
Author
AMY
CHUA
Yale Professor and Author of Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother
STELLA
LI
President,
BYD Motors
JOLYNE
CARUSO
Divisional Vice Chairman, Global Wealth Management,
UHNW at UBS
SUSAN
SHIRK
Chair,
The 21st
Century China Center
VIRGINIA
TAN
Founding Partner,
Teja Ventures –
Co-Founder, She Loves Tech
CATHERINE
ZHU
Managing Partner,
Egon Zehnder
ROSEANN
LAKE
Correspondent for The
Economist, Author
RUTH
JIN ESQ.
Founder and Partner,
Jin & Koppell
DEBORAH
LEHR
Vice Chairman and Executive Director,
Paulson Institute
LESLEY
MA
VP & CIO, NSF International, Former
Global CIO,
GM-Cadillac
FAN
DAI
Executive Director,
CCCI – Gov. Jerry Brown’s
Climate Institute
MARY
NICHOLS
Chair,
California Air Resources Board
LU
ZHANG
CEO,
Fusion Fund – Winner
of Forbes 30 Under 30
INES
GAFSI
Co-Founder,
Female Entrepreneurs Worldwide
SHIRLEY
WANG
Founder and CEO,
Plastpro Inc.
LENORA
CHU
American Journalist and Writer,
Author of the award-winning Little Soldiers
LINDA
KRUEGER
Senior Policy Advisor,
The Nature Conservancy
ANNA
WONG
Founder CEO,
FEW – Female
Entrepreneurs Worldwide
ANLA
CHENG
Founder and CEO of SupChina
JUDY
SPALTHOFF
JENNIFER
JORDAN MCCALL
Partner,
Pillsbury
AGENDA
SEPT 9 DIGITAL CONFERNCE
|9:00 AM
|
Opening Remarks
|9:05 AM
|
Technology and VC Panel
Moderator:
|9:50 AM
|
Family Office and Wealth Management Panel
Moderator:
|10:35 AM
|
Fireside Chat
Speakers:
|11:15 AM
|
Sinica Live Podcast
Speakers:
|11:55 AM
|
Closing Remarks
SEPT 10 DIGITAL GALA
Dress code: Festive
|5:00 PM
|
Opening Remarks
Mary Nichols – Chair, California Air Resources Board
|5:05 PM
|
Environment and Climate Change Panel
Speakers:
|5:50 PM
|
Presentation of outstanding women-focused organizations
Introduction to FEW:
|6:10 PM
|
Announcement of this year’s Rising Star award winners
|6:30 PM
|
Presentation of Honorees
Honorees:
|7:00 PM
|
Cocktail Reception
Attendees will be able to join our speakers in smaller breakout sessions and chat with them in small groups.
|7:50 PM
|
Closing Remarks
RISING STAR AWARDS
We are currently seeking nominations for:
One next-gen Female Rising Star in the for-profit sector
One next-gen Female Rising Star in the nonprofit sector
Info:
-
- Submit your nominations to events@supchina.com by the deadline August 1st.
- please provide your nominee’s name, email, and why you think they deserve the award.
- Winners will be announced and honored at the gala dinner portion of the 2020 Women’s Conference.
- Winners will receive free entry to the conference, an opportunity to share their mission/brand with the audience, and an optic crystal glass award by Tiffany & Co.
Criteria:
-
- Female professionals with an extraordinary and outstanding proven career record.
- In the early to middle stages of their career.
- Professional achievements involving China and the U.S.
- No restrictions on the type of work or profession, but we are particularly interested in entrepreneurs and self-starters.
- Preferable to have candidates who can attend the Sept 10th virtual Cocktail Gala.
Help us honor the next generation
of outstanding women leaders with ties to China by nominating a Rising Star
2020 Rising Star Award Judges
WEI SUN CHRISTIANSON
CEO China, Morgan Stanley
YANG LAN
Chairperson,
Sun Media
Group
MERIT JANOW
Dean,
SIPA, Columbia University
ALONDRA NELSON
President,
Social Science Research Council
AMY ZHANG
Executive Vice President,
Alger
Past Rising Star Award Winners
2018 Award Winners
2019 Award Winners
CINDY MI
Founder and CEO, VIPKid
CARRIE YU
Co-founder,
THE BULK HOUSE
RUI MA
Creator and Host,
TechBuzz China
SPONSORS
This event is made possible by the generous support of the following corporate sponsors.
BRONZE SPONSORS
CONTRIBUTING SPONSORS
TABLE SPONSORS
PAST SPONSORS
PARTNERS
Special thanks to all of our partnering organizations that help us move forward the mission of learning about all things China.
BUY TICKETS
Conference Only
Buy before August 11th, 2020
to save $20 on your registration.
Early Bird $30
Full Price $50
Conference and Gala
Buy before August 11th, 2020
to save $200 on your registration.
Early Bird $300
Full Price $500
*If you would like to inquire about purchasing a full table for the conference please contact alex@supchina.com